Stone Soup Festival wraps ups after weekend-long festivities in Grover Beach

The Stone Soup Festival continued on Sunday and a lot of people were out enjoying the festivities.

The Clark Center For Performing Arts put on the music festival in Grover Beach.

12 bands from all over California performed throughout the weekend.

"I think the whole concept of the festival is based on the story of the Stone Soup,” explained Dave Pier, the Clark Center of Performing Arts Executive Director. "This festival is 30 years old and so the idea about everyone kind of adding to the mix and coming up with something that no one can do on their own, and that's what this festival is all about."

The festival also included their infamous Mardi Paws Dog Parade where awards were handed out.

Organizers said there were also new additions to the festival such as the Stop Hunger Now Food Packaging event.

"Now we've got 12 bands, hundreds of people, a huge kids’ zone, I think we're just gonna keep going with it, we've got more room to grow," said Ashlea Boyer, the Clark Center For Performing Arts Board President.

The Stone Soup Festival began in 1990 with the goal to celebrate diversity through music, food, arts, and crafts.