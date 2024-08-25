Stone Soup Music Festival takes the stage

On Saturday and Sunday, Ramona Park in Grover Beach will be home to the annual Stone Soup Music Festival.

17 events and artists will be taking the stage throughout the weekend.

Hosted by the Clark Center for the Performing Arts, the festival has drawn in locals with free music and activities for over 30 years.

Development Director at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts Bronwyn Keith says that the most important part of the event is the inclusion that it offers.

"The main point of this festival is diversity. Our bands reflect that. There's something for everyone. We have some bluegrass, we have some rock'n'roll, we have 80's we have reggae," Keith said. "We just have. That's our main point."

If you missed the festival today, there is still a fully-packed day ahead. The festivities start off Sunday at 11 a.m. with a Mardi-Paws dog parade, followed by lots of local artists performing until 6 p.m.

A full lineup of performances can be found here.

