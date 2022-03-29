Storm brings downpours, downed trees, highway damage to Central Coast

The first big storm of 2022 was a welcome sight, but it also caused issues for drivers and anyone who was just trying not to get soaked.

Heavy rain brought clogged storm drains and flooded streets in Morro Bay Monday afternoon.

On Sandalwood Avenue, water covered the roadway and backed up onto sidewalks and driveways.

Parking lots were flooded at Morro Strand State Beach as dry storm drains came to life with sudden downpours.

Falling trees were also an issue in San Luis Obispo County.

A sycamore tree fell across Avila Beach Drive near Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort early Monday morning.

One-way traffic control was in place for hours as crews worked to clear the roadway.

The storm also caused issues for drivers in the Santa Barbara area.

The no. 2 lane of northbound Highway 101 was closed for hours at Sheffield Drive between Summerland and Montecito.

"We discovered that water from a draining system under the highway began to cause the pavement to rise, creating some unstable surfaces," said Jim Shivers, Public Information Officer for Caltrans District 5. "At the end of the day, it's storm-related and at this point, we're investigating the situation to sort of find out how this all came about."

The California Highway Patrol has responded to a number of crashes. However, the San Luis Obispo office says the volume of calls is around average.

