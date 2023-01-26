Storm closes access to Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Preserve

There may be a break in the rain for a bit, but the storms earlier this month are still having a major effect on many people and places across the Central Coast.

Near Guadalupe, the Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Preserve along the 6900 block of W. Main Street is closed due to storm damage.

Jeffrey Lindgren with Santa Barbara County Parks says a long stretch of the road was washed out from high flows in the river.

With the road being built on sand dunes, Lindgren says they don’t know how stable the remaining section is and need to assess the road and put together a repair strategy.

Lindgren says he doesn’t know how long that process may take, but says he doesn’t expect people to be allowed into the area even on foot in the immediate future until it’s determined safe to do so.

For the latest on other Santa Barbara County park closures, click here.