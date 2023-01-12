Storm damage forces Solvang Veterinarian Hospital to close temporarily

The owners of Solvang Veterinary Hospital are dealing with flood damages sustained from the recent storm.

Owner and veterinarian Belinda Abbot says it was just another day at work when the rain started coming down and people started coming in to tell her to evacuate.

She says within a matter of hours, the hospital was under water.

While only four animals had to be evacuated, they're now working to clean up.

Abbott says when they do re-open, there will be limited services such as vaccinations or medication until they can get some rebuilding done.

The hospital is located at 2025 Mission Drive in Solvang.