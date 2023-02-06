Storm damage to public locations in San Luis Obispo estimated at $7 million+

Last month’s storms caused an estimated $7 million to $9 million in damages in the City of San Luis Obispo, according to City officials.

In a social media post, the City says the storm damaged more than 100 public locations citywide.

Tuesday, crews will be working to fix and cleanup the area around the Marsh Street bridge. The Highway 101 on-ramp will be closed in the area due to the work and sidewalk and lane closures along Higuera Street may also be put into place.

Later this week, debris and fallen trees will be cleared from the Highway 101 on- and off-ramp area near Broad and Lincoln streets. Road and ramp closures are likely during the work.

The City estimates it could take months to fix all of the impacted areas.

