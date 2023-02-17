Storm debris disposal sites to be open in San Luis Obispo County next week

San Luis Obispo County is offering additional locations to dispose of storm-related debris.

County officials say there has been a high demand for waste disposal resources since January's storms.

Starting next week, debris collection bins will be available at the following locations:



Nipomo - Nipomo Community Services District, 148 S. Wilson St.; Tuesday, Feb. 21 - Friday, Feb. 24

Oceano - Oceano Community Airport parking lot; Tuesday, Feb. 21 - Friday, Feb. 24

Templeton - North County Recycling, 3360 La Cruz Way; Tuesday, Feb. 21 - Friday, Feb. 24

Shandon - CW Clarke Park, 101 W. Centre St.; Thursday, Feb. 23 - Friday, Feb. 24

Paso Robles - CAL FIRE Station 35, 275 Cypress Mountain Dr.; Tuesday, Feb. 21 - Wednesday, Feb. 22

The sites will be open between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

It's free to drop off storm-related waste at these sites; however, household hazardous waste, e-waste, and soil will not be accepted.

Click here for more information on debris removal resources in San Luis Obispo County.