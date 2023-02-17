Watch Now
Storm debris disposal sites to be open in San Luis Obispo County next week

A resident drops off storm-related debris at a collection bin in Santa Margarita on January 23, 2023.
Posted at 3:44 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 18:44:34-05

San Luis Obispo County is offering additional locations to dispose of storm-related debris.

County officials say there has been a high demand for waste disposal resources since January's storms.

Starting next week, debris collection bins will be available at the following locations:

  • Nipomo - Nipomo Community Services District, 148 S. Wilson St.; Tuesday, Feb. 21 - Friday, Feb. 24
  • Oceano - Oceano Community Airport parking lot; Tuesday, Feb. 21 - Friday, Feb. 24
  • Templeton - North County Recycling, 3360 La Cruz Way; Tuesday, Feb. 21 - Friday, Feb. 24
  • Shandon - CW Clarke Park, 101 W. Centre St.; Thursday, Feb. 23 - Friday, Feb. 24
  • Paso Robles - CAL FIRE Station 35, 275 Cypress Mountain Dr.; Tuesday, Feb. 21 - Wednesday, Feb. 22

The sites will be open between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

It's free to drop off storm-related waste at these sites; however, household hazardous waste, e-waste, and soil will not be accepted.

Click here for more information on debris removal resources in San Luis Obispo County.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
