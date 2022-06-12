Storm drain project near Hwy 41 in Morro Bay to start Monday

A project to replace the storm drain on Atascadero Road parallel with Highway 41 near Sunset Avenue in Morro Bay will begin on Monday, June 13.

Caltrans District 5 says travelers will encounter traffic control Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The project will include the replacement of the storm drain near Atascadero Road, prompting the closure of a 250-foot segment of this road.

This project will also include roadwork from Sunset Avenue to Rockview Street.

Caltrans says Hwy 41 will remain open during construction and delays should be minimal.

Construction is expected to be completed by Friday, June 17.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in San Luis Obispo County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website