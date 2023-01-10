Watch Now
Storm impacts parts of Montecito

Posted at 12:03 PM, Jan 10, 2023
A long-term repair project is expected for a portion of East Mountain Drive in Montecito impacted by the latest storm.

The Montecito Fire Protection District released photos Tuesday morning of the damage to the road, with some of it missing, just south of Cold Springs Trailhead, adding that it won’t be quick to repair.

The department says other storm damage included rocks and mud across Romero Canyon Road at E. Valley Road and a mudslide across Mountain Drive above the debris basin.

While mandatory evacuations were ordered for the entire town of Montecito Monday, there have been no reports of any injuries or major mudslides or debris flows.

