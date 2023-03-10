Storm-related road closures for March 10

The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for SLO County FROM 5:10 A.M. TO 1:00 P.M. today (3/10)

This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation.

Do not attempt to travel unless you are leaving the area subject to flooding or evacuation.

Closures are listed according to Caltrans Quickmaps which can be found here.

This list will be updated with current closures as they are announced.

San Miguel:

3700-3900 block of San Marcos Road.

Paso Robles:

Chimney Rock Road.

Penman Springs Road and Fawn Lane.

Templeton:

S Bethel Road and Donelson Place.

Booker Road.

Creston:

Creston Road and Neal Springs Road to Cripple Creek.

Santa Margarita:

6900 block of Shell Creek Road.

Atascadero:

Los Palos Road and Santa Barbara Road.

9300 block of Santa Rita Road.

Halcon River crossing.

Morro Bay:

Lower State Park Road and South Bay Boulevard.

HWY 1 N off-ramp for Main Street.

Cayucos:

Old Creek Road and HWY 1.

San Simeon:

HWY 1 closure at Elephant Seal Viewing Point.

Ragged Point:

HWY 1 at Ragged Point Inn.

San Luis Obispo:

Los Osos Valley Road and Froom Ranch Way.

Tank Farm Road and SR-227.

Entrance to Laguna Lake Park.

Entrance to Calle Joaquin.

HWY 101 off-ramp for Marsh Street.

HWY 101 off-ramp for Stage Coach Road and TV Tower Road.

Avila Beach:

Avila Beach Drive and San Luis Bay Drive.

San Luis Bay Drive and Monte Road.

Oceano:

22nd Street and Nipomo Street.

Arroyo Grande:

Huasna Townsite Road Bridge until road end.

Huasna Road and Sparks Trail.

Upper Lopez Canyon Road until the north end of the road.

Pozo:

Avenales Ranch Road to East Pozo Road.

Nipomo:

Division Street and Riverside Road.

Guadalupe:

West Main Street at Santa Maria Creek crossing.

Santa Maria:

Tepusquet Road to Santa Maria Mesa Road.

Lompoc:

San Miguelito Canyon Road to Miguelito Park.

Santa Ynez:

North Refugio Road and SR-246.

Los Olivos:

Figeroa Mountain Road and SR-154.

Los Alamos:

Bell Street to HWY 1.

SR-135 to Bell Street.

