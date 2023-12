Caltrans is planning storm-related repair work over the next two days along Highway 101 in Montecito.

Crews will be conducting drainage work and removing debris in anticipation of future storms.

On both Wednesday and Thursday, the northbound and southbound on- and off-ramps at Olive Mill Road and the southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Road will be closed.

The work will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.