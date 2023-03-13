Storm response continues on Highway 1

Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast will remain closed between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen’s Inn in Monterey County due to slides and rockfall from recent winter storm events.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

Caltrans District 5 said crews responded to new slide and rockfall events on Saturday.

Waterfalls have appeared at new locations and the soil throughout the coast remains saturated.

According to a press release from Caltrans District 5, crews will continue to make repairs in an effort to reopen the highway as soon as conditions permit for safe travel.

On Saturday, blasting crews were called in to reduce large rocks at two locations on either side of the San Luis Obispo/Monterey County line.

At one of the sites at PM 0.8 in Monterey County, a temporary signal has been in place and repairs were already being made to a slip out below the southbound travel lane.

This location continues to experience significant slide activity as a result of the most recent storms.

Caltrans said crews are also on alert in northernmost Monterey County where the Pájaro River has breached its levee. Water continues to flow across agricultural fields towards Highway 1 near the Monterey/Santa Cruz County line.