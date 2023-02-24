Storm road closures on the Central Coast

Due to the ongoing rainstorm, several Central Coast roadways have been closed Friday due to floods or downed trees. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

You can find more details on these closures for San Luis Obispo County here and on the Caltrans District 5 Twitter account for Santa Barbara County here.

San Luis Obispo County

Paso Robles:

San Marcos Road at Wellsona Road due to flooding from a low water crossing.

Shandon:

Shell Creek Road is closed due to flooding.

Santa Margarita:

Pozo Road to HWY 58 is closed due to storm damage.

Oceano:

South 4th Street at HWY 1 is blocked due to a fallen tree.

Santa Barbara County

Santa Maria:

HWY 1 closed in both directions from Black Road to Solomon.

Orcutt/Los Alamos.

HWY 135 is closed from Bell Street to San Antonio Road East due to flooding.

