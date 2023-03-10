Storm shelters available for the unhoused Friday and Saturday

Due to the heavy rains and flooding forecasted, if anyone in the Santa Barbara County area is homeless, they are urged to take advantage of the Freedom Warming Centers of Santa Barbara.
The following is a list of shelters open Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. For questions you can contact the Warming Center hotline at (805) 324-2372.
SANTA BARBARA SOUTH COUNTY
- SANTA BARBARA First United Methodist Church - 305 E. Anapamu St
- CARPINTERIA Carpinteria Community Church - 1111 Vallecito Road
SANTA BARBARA NORTH COUNTY
- LOMPOC Peace Lutheran - 1000 West Ocean
In Santa Maria, the Atkinson Community Center on 1000 North Railroad will be opened on Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. It has not yet been announced if it will be open on Saturday.
The Santa Barbara site is bus accessible with Santa Barbara MTD. PATH Santa Barbara at 816 Cacique also has rain beds available. Those in need can call PATH Santa Barbara for availability at 805-884-8481.