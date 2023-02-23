Watch Now
Storm Shelters open for the unhoused in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara County
Posted at 12:55 PM, Feb 23, 2023
Freedom Warming Centers are open for unhoused residents of Santa Barbara County Thursday through Saturday due to the coming winter storm.

The centers are open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.

County officials say those who have contact with unhoused residents should refer them to the following sites if they say they need shelter:

  • SANTA BARBARA Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara - 1535 Santa Barbara St
  • CARPINTERIA Carpinteria Community Church - 1111 Vallecito Road
  • LOMPOC Peace Lutheran - 1000 West Ocean
  • SANTA MARIA Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene - 1026 Sierra Madre

The warming center hotline is (805) 324-2372.

