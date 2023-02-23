Storm Shelters open for the unhoused in Santa Barbara County

Freedom Warming Centers are open for unhoused residents of Santa Barbara County Thursday through Saturday due to the coming winter storm.

The centers are open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.

County officials say those who have contact with unhoused residents should refer them to the following sites if they say they need shelter:

SANTA BARBARA Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara - 1535 Santa Barbara St

Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara - 1535 Santa Barbara St CARPINTERIA Carpinteria Community Church - 1111 Vallecito Road

Carpinteria Community Church - 1111 Vallecito Road LOMPOC Peace Lutheran - 1000 West Ocean

Peace Lutheran - 1000 West Ocean SANTA MARIA Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene - 1026 Sierra Madre

The warming center hotline is (805) 324-2372.