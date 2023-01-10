Storm travel impact on Central Coast airports

Santa Barbara Airport has yet to announce a re-opening time, but service is still continuing despite some delays at the San Luis Obispo Regional Airport.

So far, only two flights are set to be delayed at SBP:



American Airlines flight 4860 bound for Phoenix is now set to depart at 6:47 a.m., originally set to leave at 6 a.m.

United Airlines flight 4754 bound for San Francisco is now set to depart at 8:29 a.m., originally set to leave at 9:15 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Flooding has closed the Santa Barbara Airport and prompted evacuation orders in Carpinteria.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is telling people in the Serena Park area to leave now. Evacuation orders are also in effect in Montecito and the surrounding area.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for areas associated with the Cave & Alisal Fire burn scars.

The airport says until further notice, all commercial flights are canceled and the airport terminal closed.

