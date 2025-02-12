Storm's arriving. Here's where to pick up sandbags in San Luis Obispo County

With flash flooding a concern across the Central Coast, one way you can be proactive is with sandbags. There are many places across San Luis Obispo County that you can go to pick some up.

"Normally you would want to fill a sandbag about three-quarters of the way full, maybe four, or four and a half shovels full in there, and just tie it off and make your stacks," said John Buchanan, a truck driver for Kritz Excavation & Trucking.

The team at Kritz Excavation & Trucking who make and sell sandbags says that over the past few days, they've had quite a few people coming in looking for sandbags ahead of this week's rain.

"We just sold one full pallet, so we're getting the sandbags ready for everybody," said Buchanan.

They demonstrated how to most effectively use sandbags.

How to fill and place sandbags

While sandbags are one way people are protecting their homes, community members say they were also doing some shopping to prepare.

"I'm just trying to get everything in and make sure that I have everything I need ahead of time, so that if the roads get bad and stuff I don't have to be out on them," said August Clement, a San Luis Obispo resident.

"I do need groceries and gas," said Danielle Leone a Morro Bay resident. "But I'm also not trying to take more than I need to not cause panic and relax a little bit."

"Just some quick and easy salad kits, just things that are easier to whip together," said Anthony Dovidio a San Luis Obispo resident. "Because when it gets gloomy outside, it's nice to be able to chill and not put in too much work."

For the team at Kritz, they say they are stocking up on sandbags for their homes, and getting some errands done before the storms begin.

"I have a shed in my backyard that floods every time it rains," said Buchanan. "So I do use sandbags around it, and I just go right up against it to divert the water to the backyard."

This hyperlink will take you to a list of where to pick up sandbags in San Luis Obispo County.