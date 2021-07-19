Watch
Straw bales spread across portion of Oceano Dunes

It's part of dust control efforts
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 14:35:47-04

Straw bales now cover a portion of the Oceano Dunes.

Heavy equipment and a large blower was used to spread the bales across the area called Boyscout Camp.

State Parks says the project is part of its 2021 dust control effort.

“This project is part of our 2021 dust control effort where we treated approximately 90 acres within the SVRA to minimize fine particulate matter on the Nipomo Mesa consistent with the 2018 Stipulated Order of Abatement with the San Luis Obispo Air Pollution Control District,” officials told KSBY.

The project was completed last week.

