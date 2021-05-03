Strawberry Cruzin' Festival in Santa Maria wraps up

Sunday is the last day for community members to indulge in sweet treats at the Strawberry Cruzin' festival in Santa Maria.

The drive-thru event at the Santa Maria Fairpark is a COVID-19 friendly spinoff to the annual Santa Maria Strawberry Festival.

Community members are asked to donate to the Fairpark Foundation as an admission fee.

All donations will fund the foundation, youth scholarships, and the junior livestock virtual show and auction.

"We're highly impressed with all of the response we've gotten and the way that the staff was able to handle the traffic and get everybody in and out each of the booths, very organized and as safely as possible," said event organizer, Autumn Acquistapace.

The festival ends at 8 p.m. Sunday.