Strawberry Cruzin' kicks off Wednesday in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Fairpark's "Strawberry Cruzin'" event kicks off on Wednesday.

The drive-thru event is being held in place of the annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival because of the pandemic.

Guests will drive into the park and enjoy the strawberry-themed displays and vendors with fair food favorites and fresh strawberries for sale.

The idea for a drive-thru event came after the success of the Fairpark's "Festival of Lights" back in December.

"What we realized when did the drive-thru Festival of Lights, we had several thousands of people come through and so we know that people still want these events even though they're not their traditional events, so we expect the community to come out and have a really fun time over the next five days," said Rebecca Barks, Santa Maria Fairpark Public Affairs.

Strawberry Cruzin' will take place April 28-29 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and April 30-May 2 from noon to 8 p.m.

Admission is a donation to the Santa Maria Fairpark Foundation, benefiting 2021 Youth Scholarships and the 2021 Junior Livestock Virtual Show and Auction.

Visit the Santa Maria Fairpark website for more information.