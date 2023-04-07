Street improvement project to result in detours, closures on Highway 1 in SLO county

A major street improvement project on Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo County will result in a 24/7 detour in Arroyo Grande beginning Monday, Caltrans officials announced.

The project will resurface nearly seven miles from the Highway 101 interchange at Highway 1/ Mattie Road in north Pismo Beach continuing south to hear south of Valley Road near Gracia Way, according to the press release.

Other construction work will include building new concrete retaining walls, bridge rehabilitation, safety improvements and more.

Officials said there will be a 24/7 full road closure of Highway 1 from Gracia Way to Valley Road in Oceano.

Travelers headed southbound on Highway 1 will detour left on Valley Road, before proceeding right on Los Berros, El Campo and Halcyon Roads before reaching Highway 1.

Northbound Highway 1 traffic will detour right on Halcyon, then a left at El Campo, Los Berros and Valley Roads before reaching Highway 1.

These detours are expected to last until mid-May, officials said.