Street repairs in Arroyo Grande began Tuesday and will last through the week.

Ferravanti Grading & Paving is working with the city to perform street repairs on North Halcyon Road between El Camino Real and East Grand Avenue.

Lane closures began Tuesday in the southbound direction. Lane closures will take place in the northbound direction Wednesday and Thursday. Intermittent lane shifting will take place Friday.

City leaders urge drivers to avoid this area and take alternate routes if possible.