String of business break-ins in the Santa Ynez Valley under investigation

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a series of restaurant burglaries in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Sheriff's officials say they received five burglary reports between July 6 and July 18.

California Tacos, Taco Roco and AJ Spurs in Buellton and Red Barn and SY Kitchen in Santa Ynez all reported being burglarized. Investigators say the suspects appeared to be looking for cash.

Taco Roco Manager Giselle Carmona says it was the second time they’ve been hit this year.

“I just know the first time it was the money that was taken and the registers were taken,” she said, adding that this time, nothing was taken.

After hearing about the break-ins, business owners like Charlotte Dicke Becerra of Charlotte's Santa Ynez are now adding extra security cameras.

“It’s not just the restaurants, there have been other jewelry stores, gas stations that have been recently hit this year. I try to make this as much as Fort Knox as much as possible,” she said.

Lynn Gildred has lived in Buellton for decades and says she’s surprised to hear about the break-ins.

“I have lived here 47 years. I have never heard of anything like that,” she said.

Investigators believe there is more than one person associated with the burglaries.

If you have any information about these crimes, contact the Solvang Sheriff's substation at (805) 686-5000.