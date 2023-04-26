Stroke support group restarting meetings after pandemic

For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Tenet Health Central Coast will again host a monthly Stroke Support Group.

Participation in the group is free and open to both survivors and caregivers.

"A stroke support group can really help patients feel like they have a sense of belonging and camaraderie and that they're not alone in this journey," said Kristi Ermigarat, Tenet Health Central Coast Stroke Coordinator.

"We're all in this together and trying to help each other out as much as we can together, and show up and check it out and have some fun with us and learn some things that will make your life easier and your caregiver's life easier too, because that's a huge part of this as well, whether it's your spouse or a home caregiver," said David Lyon, stroke survivor.

Meetings are held on the first Monday of every month, with the first meeting taking place from 1-2 p.m. this Monday, May 1, at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

The meetings are held in the first-floor auditorium at Sierra Vista on odd months and in the Morgan Conference Room at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton on even months.

For more information about the group, contact Ermigarat at (805) 546-7734 or (805) 434-4362 or via email at Kristi.Ermigarat@TenetHealth.com.