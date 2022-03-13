Strother Park's basketball courts get refurbished

The City of Arroyo Grande and Arroyo Grande Public Art has teamed up with Project Backboard, local student Noah Pick and local basketball entrepreneur Trevor Weiger to renovate Strother Park’s basketball court.

The efforts began on Saturday, Mar. 12 with upgrades including resurfacing, painting, and installing new backboards and rims.

The project centerpiece will feature a 4,700 square foot, colorful, mural-style art piece on the basketball court designed by Noah Pick that will capture the elements of Arroyo Grande’s geography and add a cultural representation of the community.

Strother Park's refurbishment was the vision of Noah Pick to fulfill the lack of suitable outdoor basketball courts to play on during the pandemic and the lack of indoor courts due to closures in Arroyo Grande.

"It's just amazing to have people out here painting and doing so much and helping, and the people that work for the city have come out and helped and everybody is pitching in and using their talents and skills," Pick said.

The City of Arroyo Grande City Council formally approved the Project in November 2021 after working with the Recreation Services Department and going through the Arroyo Grande Public Art review process.

The project is set to be completed by Tuesday, Mar. 15.

