No one was injured when a fire broke out at campus housing on the UCSB campus Wednesday in Santa Barbara.

The fire was reported at 12:22 p.m. on the 700 block of Elkus Walk, which is married student housing, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire officials say while black smoke was seen coming out of the upstairs unit of the two-story apartment, the flames were put out by 12:41 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Both units were affected and two people displaced.