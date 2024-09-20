Fire destroys garage in Atascadero

The Atascadero Fire Department is investigating the cause of a structure fire that broke out on Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., fire personnel responded to a report of flames burning a detached garage on Traffic Way.

The Atascadero Fire Battalion Chief told KSBY that one resident was home when the fire started.

When they walked outside to do some yard work, they smelled smoke and discovered their garage was on fire.

The Atascadero Fire Department responded with the help of the Templeton and Paso Robles Fire Departments.

Fire officials said the flames spread to nearby brush but it was quickly extinguished.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the garage was completely destroyed.