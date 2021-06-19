Structure fire causes $80,000 worth of damage to Santa Barbara home

Firefighters knocked down a residential fire in Santa Barbara within 10 minutes, but damage to the home is estimated to cost thousands of dollars.

On Saturday, the Santa Barbara City Fire department responded to reports of a structure fire at 9:55 a.m. on the 2500 block of Murrell Rd.

The first engine company found smoke coming from the home when they arrived on scene and declared a "working fire" to get more resources.

Firefighters forced entry into the home and made an aggressive interior attack, according to fire officials.

Fire crews cut a hole over the fire to allow heat and smoke to escape the confined space. Within 10 minutes, the fire was under control, according to fire officials.

The property was searched and no residents seemed to be home at the time of the fire. Two cats and dog were found unharmed.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature by a fire investigator and the damage is estimated to be $80,000.