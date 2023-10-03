Structure fire erupts in rural SLO County neighborhood, one building destroyed

One structure is destroyed and another is badly damaged after a fire erupted in a quiet rural neighborhood near Morro Bay on Monday evening.

The location of the fire was on Canet Road off Highway 1 about halfway between Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo.

The fire started in a garage where tools and other landscaping equipment were stored, according to one resident who witnessed the blaze and has access to the garage.

The witness said he was unsure how the fire started but heard popping noises when he was inside his home.

One Cuesta student on his way to the college grabbed a garden hose and sprayed down nearby structures in an attempt to stop the blaze from spreading, he said.

"I walked down there and you could feel the heat as I walked up. It was getting pretty big," Adam Frederick said, who is studying to become an EMT and is in the college's jazz band. "We made sure everybody was out of the houses and sprayed down some of the houses with the garden hose that was nearby and made sure there were no pets in there."

Frederick said the fire grew larger and began to touch some of the other nearby structures.

Fire officials arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.