Home, shop destroyed in Arroyo Grande fire Friday morning

Numerous fire agencies responded to a fire in Arroyo Grande early Friday morning that destroyed a home and a shop.

According to Five Cities Fire Authority Fire Chief, Scott Hallett, the fire started just after midnight on the 500 block of Via La Barranca off Tally-Ho Road. No one was injured in the fire, but three residents are displaced.

Hallett told KSBY the fire started in the shop behind the home and spread to the home shortly after. Firefighters were in control of the fire just before 2 a.m.

Three vehicles, along with a boat and recreational vehicles, were destroyed in the fire. It extended into nearby vegetation and burned about an eighth of an acre.

Five Cities Fire is being assisted by numerous agencies at a structure fire in Arroyo Grande. Via La Barranco will be closed to thru traffic the morning of July 5th.

Due to the fire, Via La Barranca will be closed to traffic Friday morning as crews continue investigating and mopping up.

Hallett stressed that much of San Luis Obispo County is entering a Red Flag Warning this weekend and to be as fire safe as possible. He also said fire resources are depleted across the state with many agencies spread thin due to several wildfires burning.

Several local fire agencies responded alongside Five Cities Fire Authority including Atascadero Fire, Morro Bay Fire, Guadalupe Fire, SLO City Fire, Slo County Fire.

This is a developing story, we will bring more information as it becomes available.