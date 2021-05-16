Structure fire in Atascadero leaves one resident with burn injuries

Fire crews are investigating after a structure fire spread towards nearby vegetation in Atascadero.

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responding to initial reports of a vegetation fire burning towards a structure at 7720 Valley Ave. around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, according to city officials.

As crews arrived on scene, they determined it was a structure fire spreading towards vegetation.

Fire crews found a 1400 sq. ft. home with heavy fire, a half acre of grass burning, and a resident with burn injuries to his arm, face and back.

The fire burnt into an ammunition storage area where more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition exploded during the event, according to city officials.

About 15 minutes into the fire fight, the building was deemed unsafe to occupy and all fire crews retreated to finish firefighting efforts outside.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes, according to authorities. No fire personnel were injured.

The resident with burn injuries was treated on scene by fire crews.

The county regional arson investigation task force was called for assistance. The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.

