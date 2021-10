There were reports of a structure fire on the 6600 block of Abrego Ave. in Isla Vista.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department says the fire involved a 2-story building.

It started just after 3 this morning.

It is unknown if anyone is in the building at this time.

Investigators will remain on-scene throughout the morning, as fire crews will enter when it is safe to head inside.

We will keep you updated as the investigation continues.