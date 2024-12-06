Structure fire in Solvang leads to evacuation, cause under investigation

Authorities are investigating after a structure fire in central Solvang prompted a nearby evacuation Thursday evening.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say they were called to 4th Place and Copenhagen Drive at 8:04 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters were reportedly met with smoke and fire coming from the vacant building that used to be Sear Steakhouse.

Although officials say the fire did not extend to adjacent buildings, patrons and staff in the nearby Italian restaurant Osteria Grappolo were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished at 8:20 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

The cause of the blaze is reportedly under investigation.