Santa Barbara County Firefighters knocked down a structure fire this afternoon that was reported at Demetria Vineyards in Los Olivos.

The fire on the 6700 block of Foxen Canyon Road was first reported at 1:20 p.m. on Sunday and it was extinguished just after 2 p.m.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Officials, the fire affected a storage building located behind the main building.

This is a developing story, more updates will be added as they become available.