Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire on the 500 block of Bernardo Avenue in Morro Bay.

The fire broke out around 6:43 P.M.

CAL Fire SLO confirmed they are assisting Morro Bay Fire Department with the incident.

A photo sent to KSBY News by Morro Bay resident Brian Hodgson shows heavy smoke in a residential area.

No details on injuries or property damage have been disclosed at this time.

This is a developing story.