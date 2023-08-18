Structure fire spreads to vegetation in Santa Margarita

UPDATE: Fire officials say forward progress has been stopped on the Bear Fire.

__

CAL FIRE SLO is responding to a structure fire that quickly spread to vegetation Thursday evening.

The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. near 13300 Calabasas Trail in Santa Margarita.

Fire officials are calling the fire the Bear incident and it began in an outbuilding.

The fire has spread to vegetation and has so far burned three acres.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.