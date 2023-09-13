Structure fire training prepares Santa Barbara County Fire Academy recruits for real-life dangers

The latest group of Santa Barbara County Fire Academy recruits got a chance to experience what real fire activity can be like in a structure fire.

On Tuesday, the 14 recruits put on full safety gear to take part in a training exercise at the Allan Hancock College Fire Academy facility in Lompoc.

During this part of the academy, the recruits are learning about fire behavior.

"They will definitely walk away with a better understanding of fire behavior and how that can affect them and the importance of getting hose lines on the fire as fast as possible in order to make those rescues and also learn how to darken down that fire to reduce the risk of a flashover," explained Capt. Scott Safechuck, Santa Barbare County Fire Department.

The firefighter recruits were tasked with entering the structure as smoke filled the building and beginning to extinguish the fire while also looking for people who may be inside the building.

