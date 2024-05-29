Structures, vehicles damaged and land burned by weekend fire in San Miguel

Structures and vehicles were damaged and some vegetation burned in a fire over the weekend in San Miguel.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon near the 6400 block of Estrella Road.

According to the San Miguel Fire chief, two homes, two auxiliary structures, several vehicles and about 1.5 acres of vegetation was burned.

Limited information, including whether a possible cause has been identified, is being released due to the ongoing investigation.

The fire chief reports Red Cross was notified and was working to assist the people who were displaced.