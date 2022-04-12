Student found dead near Cal Poly parking structure

Counseling services are being made available to Cal Poly students and staff after the death of a student early Monday morning.

A Cal Poly spokesperson says the Cal Poly Police Department received a call at 5:20 a.m. regarding a person who had been found dead near the R-4 parking structure at Poly Canyon Village.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office was requested at the scene to handle the investigation and identification.

Cal Poly is not commenting on a possible cause or circumstances surrounding the death, but says foul play is not suspected.

“Typically in situations such as this one, the university takes great care in first contacting the student’s family to offer our complete support, while also confirming the events that led to their passing with the appropriate authorities,” Cal Poly said in a note that went out to the campus community Monday afternoon, adding that, “Although that process is underway, it is not yet complete.”

The university is not identifying the student or providing any other information about the incident at this time and says they are in the process of notifying next-of-kin.

Counseling Services are available to students by calling (805) 756-2511.

Cal Poly employees and their families can call the Employee Assistance Program, which provides confidential counseling services 24/7, at 800-367-7474.

