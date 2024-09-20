Student hospitalized following stabbing near Santa Maria High School

A Santa Maria High School student is in the hospital after being stabbed near campus on Friday afternoon.

The victim is in stable condition, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

District officials say the student returned to Santa Maria High School following an off-campus altercation in a nearby neighborhood that took place shortly after dismissal.

The victim was badly cut and immediately taken to the hospital, according to Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District representatives.

Law enforcement is investigating the incident, more details will be released once they become available.