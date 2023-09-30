Watch Now
Student-run pumpkin patch opens in Santa Maria

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 7:31 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 22:31:52-04

Fall festivities are coming back in full force.

The Patch Santa Maria, which is located at Los Flores Ranch Park, opened Friday for its sixth season.

The Patch is student-organized and focuses on providing local high schoolers with leadership opportunities and agricultural experiences.

There are thousands of pumpkins for sale plus seasonal activities like a corn maze and a bounce house.

"The environment is so fun. We get to see people pick their perfect pumpkins. Sometimes it takes them a little bit of time, but they roam around, they go through the corn maze. It's really enjoyable to just see all of these families come together," said Corina Posada, The Patch Santa Maria Program Coordinator.

The Patch is open every Friday through Sunday until October 29.

