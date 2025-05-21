Student stabbed on school bus in Santa Maria

A junior high student in Santa Maria was taken into custody following a stabbing on a school bus this week, authorities said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reports the altercation began at Arellanas Junior High. Deputies responded shortly after 4:15 p.m. Monday.

The principal sent out a notification to parents and guardians, informing them of the incident they said left one student with minor injuries.

The student taken into custody was booked at juvenile hall on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a knife on school property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Due to their age, the student's name is not being released. The case has been forwarded to juvenile probation for review.

The principal said counseling staff and student support providers were on campus for any students needing support following the incident.

