Student suffers minor injures in bus crash near Santa Maria

A student was injured when a Santa Maria Joint Union High School bus was involved in a crash in the Santa Maria area Thursday morning.

District officials say the student was complaining of shoulder pain and transferred to a local hospital for treatment following the collision between the bus and another vehicle around 7:30 a.m. at Mohoney Road and Rayville Lane.

Officials say about eight students were on the bus at the time coming from Tanglewood to Righetti High School.

Another bus responded to the scene to transport the uninjured students.

The Santa Maria California Highway Patrol office said at 9:19 a.m. they had no information to provide at this time regarding the crash.

*District officials originally said the students were coming from Guadalupe, but corrected that to say they were coming from Tanglewood.