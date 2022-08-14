Students are preparing to kick off the Fall 2022 school year

Students across the board are getting their backpacks and lunch bags ready to take on the new school year.

The Cuesta College Cougars will be back on campus on Monday Aug. 15, 2022 as the school starts its fall semester.

Along with Cuesta College is the Allan Hancock College, which will also welcome students back to campus on Monday.

As for Cal Poly, students can still stretch their summer plans because they are scheduled to go back on Sept. 19, 2022.

Along with these colleges, elementary school students are also gearing up.

The Lompoc Unified School District will also start the school year on Monday.

Atascadero Unified School District and Buellton Union School District, will get the semester rolling on Wednesday Aug. 17, 2022.

Paso Robles Unified School District and San Luis Coastal Unified School District will begin classes on Thursday Aug. 18, 2022.