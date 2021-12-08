Student's atmospheric experiments fly high at Orcutt Academy High School

Students at Orcutt Academy High School dropped eggs from the sky Tuesday as part of a simulated lunar landing test.

The school's Physics and Geology classes conducted the experiments.

Students used a weather balloon to raise the lunar landers up 300 feet in the air before dropping them. The lunar landers contained an egg representing an astronaut.

In both tests conducted, the eggs survived their 30 story fall.

"I think this was a lot of fun, I was a little bit nervous before the drop because I didn't know if the parachute was gonna catch air like I hoped it would but yeah, we got to work on this all week and it was just a fun little assignment before the break," said OAHS Junior Elizabeth O'Leary.

One of the lunar landers fell on top of a classroom and the other on an overhang.

Students also used the weather balloons to collect real-time atmospheric data, including monitoring the air pressure and measuring UV radiation.

The students will now analyze and collect their data and present their findings to their peers.