Students attended Santa Maria High School's annual Winter Fair

The gift of holiday cheer was in the air today as more than 3,300 Santa Maria High School students attended the annual Winter Fair on Friday, Dec. 9.
Posted at 1:40 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09

Student Daniela Dominguez-Juarez said, “It is the best way to complete our semester.”

The fair featured plenty of hot chocolate and traditional bread. The activities included ping pong, basketball, football, ring toss, and arts and crafts.

School officials said that ASB students took the liberty of reserving the period before lunch for the special education students, so they could participate and enjoy the fair before it became too crowded.

“The Winter Fair is a traditional event that happens every year, the week before students take their final exams,’’ said Saint Activity director Adrian Salazar.

