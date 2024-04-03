Students build cooking skills at Culinary Academy in Santa Maria

A group of elementary students learned some cooking skills during spring break.

Fourth, Fifth and Sixth-grade students in Santa Maria-Bonita and Lompoc Unified School Districts in the 6th annual Culinary Academy Wednesday.

The students learned knife techniques, stove-top cooking and food safety practices through making healthy, budget-friendly recipes such as fried rice, pesto and ricotta, and French toast.

The students are all members of the 4-H Student Nutrition Advisory Council (SNAC) Clubs where students meet weekly and learn to promote health and wellness at their school sites.

Michelle Costa, the program supervisor of Cal Fresh Healthy Living and UC Cooperative Extension, told KSBY that the annual Culinary Academy brings all the local SNAC clubs together for students to showcase what they've been learning and build new friendships.

