Students build their own structures during Cal Poly's Design Village competition

Hundreds of students from Cal Poly and other colleges are participating in an architecture design and construction competition this weekend.

On Friday, students taking part in the Design Village competition hiked across campus to Poly Canyon while carrying their construction materials - an approximately two-mile uphill trek.

They must build their original structures and then sleep in them for two nights.

The competition is between first, second and third-year architecture students. They had three weeks to prepare.

"I think from this project I can take away that I'm able to build something to this scale. Like the fact that we had to improvise with a lot of stuff like on the go and it's like when you plan something, it doesn't go always to your plans so you get to learn how to improvise and think quickly," said Jayden Phan, first-year architecture major.

On Saturday, the Design Village will be open to the public from 2 p.m. until sundown. Shuttles will be running from a stop at Village Dr. and North Perimeter Rd. to the site on Poly Canyon Rd. until 6 p.m., but people can also hike or ride their bikes.

Judging will take place throughout the day on Saturday and an awards ceremony will take place at 7 p.m.

The students will tear down the structures on Sunday.

This is the first time in a couple of years the competition has been held in person because of the pandemic.

