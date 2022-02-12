Students donate activity boxes to pediatric patients at San Luis Obispo hospital

Every year, 8th-grade students at St. Patrick Catholic School in Arroyo Grande do a "Mercy Project" - a volunteer and donation activity.

This year, they're helping spread cheer to the patients in Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center's Pediatric Unit.

The students put together 40 boxes filled with stuffed animals, crayons, coloring books, and other activities.

After school on Friday, the kids traveled to the San Luis Obispo hospital to present the donation.

"It's a really nice thing to do, honestly, like I would have never really thought of something like this but the idea of it is really sweet and stuff and it's fun to do, and like if I put myself in their shoes, I would definitely be extremely happy to be having this kind of stuff," said Sophia Ferreira, 8th grader.

"These gifts will be really meaningful for the pediatric patients here at Sierra Vista," said Emily Hosford, Children's Service Manager at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. "No one likes to be in the hospital ever, but the holidays are just super hard for the kids when they want to be at school getting their Valentines and the candy and being with their friends and family, so we really appreciate the donation of these boxes so that we're able to pass out a special Valentine for our children here during their visit."