Students learn about STEAM at Summer Algebra Institute

Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria is hosting a Summer Algebra Institute for local middle school students.

More than 70 students are spending five weeks brushing up on their algebra skills and participating in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM)-related activities.

The Summer Algebra Institute is being held in partnership with Cal Poly and runs between June 13 and July 15.

The free program includes math enrichment, college readiness activities, and Cal Poly's "Learn by Doing" workshops. Participating seventh and eighth-grade students will also learn skills and techniques to improve their knowledge of mathematics and quantitative reasoning and participate in STEAM activities that demonstrate real-world application of mathematics.

The program also offers three field trips to the Cal Poly campus in San Luis Obispo.